Liv Morgan’s injury from this week’s WWE Raw show has forced a lot of changes to original plans for the upcoming return of the all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution.

According to a report by Wrestle Votes, Morgan’s shoulder dislocation from her June 16 match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane has forced WWE to essentially start over with plans for the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 special event.

“I was told this morning that the injury has now caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, ripped up, and start again from scratch because she was pegged for a big-time tag team match that is not going to happen now,” the report stated. “That spot is gonna be filled by someone else and there’s a lot of ripple effects.”

As noted, the expectation was that Brie Bella would return to reunite The Bella Twins, with the legendary women’s wrestling duo then going on to challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Morgan was also tied into a significant storyline in the women’s singles landscape as well, as WWE has also been in the process of building up a Morgan vs. Iyo Sky showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 13 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.