WWE officials remain high up on SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Morgan won the title from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2, and since then there has been a “massive surge” in merchandise sales for Liv on the WWE Shop website, and at WWE events, according to PWInsider. There was said to be a “marketed massive leap” in sales from almost the moment Morgan cashed-in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Rousey to become champion.

Morgan then retained her title over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. Going into SummerSlam there was a feeling that the experiment of putting the title on Morgan, at least for the short-term, had paid off, and was working.

There is reportedly a lot of internal excitement over how well the fans have reacted to Morgan being pushed to the next plateau. There’s also a feeling that fans were waiting a while for this push to happen, and that officials maybe pulled the trigger on the push too late because they could’ve been making a lot more money sooner.

There continues to be a lot of positive internal talk about Morgan, her merchandise sales, and the reactions she’s receiving from fans, and how hard she’s working as of late. It was also said that a lot of people within WWE are happy with how Morgan’s push is going so far.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.