This year’s WWE WrestleMania 37 featured two major celebrity appearances: Latin rapper Bad Bunny, who teamed up with Damian Priest to battle the Miz and John Morrison, and world famous Youtube personality/boxer Logan Paul, who sat ringside for the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn clash.

According to Fightful Select, WWE found Paul very easy to work with during his time with the company, with many praising his respect for the process and his sheer excitement to be involved. The report adds that Paul has interest in doing something with WWE again in the future and treated that opportunity appropriately.

WWE was also very aware that Paul would be booed by the live crowd at Mania, perfectly setting him up to be stunnered by Kevin Owens soon after the Zayn and KO bout ended.