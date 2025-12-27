Another major New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is reportedly nearing its end.

Multiple sources indicate that David Finlay’s NJPW deal is set to expire in the near future. Those close to the situation say Finlay is expected to explore his options, particularly in the United States, where there is believed to be outside interest.

Despite that, he is still anticipated to work additional NJPW dates following Wrestle Kingdom.

Finlay has been a fixture in New Japan for nearly 11 years, amassing more than 800 matches during his run. Along the way, he captured the Global Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Tag Team Championship, NEVER Openweight Championship, and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team titles.

It’s also worth addressing the assumption that all NJPW contracts are expiring at the same time.

That isn’t the case.

Several New Japan talents worked without formal deals for months in 2025 before re-signing on one-year agreements, while others are currently locked in through the January period.

There’s also a notable WWE connection in Finlay’s background. His father has longstanding ties to the company, and his brother, Brogan Finlay, is currently signed with WWE and working in NXT.

