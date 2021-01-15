This past week’s edition of MLW Fusion saw Los Parks (LA Park & El Hijo del la Park) defeated the Von Erich brothers to become the new MLW tag team champions.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the title change occurred so that Los Parks can represent the MLW brand in Mexico by carrying and defending them across the country. LA Park is considered one of the biggest acts for AAA, who has been steadily working hand-in-hand with MLW for the last couple of years.

The report also adds that MLW could be bringing in some more Lucha Underground characters following the arrival of Mil Muertes. The faction will most likely be run by Salina de la Renta, who was responsible in storyline for bringing Muertes back from the dead.