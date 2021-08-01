Fightful Select has released a new report about WWE’s release of former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt, and how staff and talent backstage reacted to the news. Check out the highlights below.

-Wyatt’s release came as quite a shock to a large portion of the roster, especially after news surfaced that the decision was due to budget cuts, as many realized that Wyatt was a huge merchandise seller and a real “money maker” when he was an active performer.

-The publication states that there was even a large number of staff and talent that reached out in frustration believing that there was a different reason for Wyatt being let go even though that is what management told them.

-Morale is said to be quite low after Wyatt’s release, with several top stars revealing to Fightful Select that they feel their jobs are not safe despite previous pushes or successes with the company.