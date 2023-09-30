What will close the show at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023?

Ahead of the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 show inspired by Japanese legend Antonio Inoki, All Elite Wrestling has yet to confirm which match will go on last at the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that internally, the expectation is that the Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT Championship will serve as the main event of the first-ever AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event.

AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 is scheduled to take place at 8/7c on Sunday night, October 1, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage.