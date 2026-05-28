A movie based on the legendary Hart family could eventually make its way to Hollywood.

According to one source, there has been growing interest behind the scenes in adapting ‘The Last Hart Beating,’ the autobiography released by WWE veteran Natalya last year, into a feature film project.

The book was met with strong reviews following its release and reportedly caught the attention of several notable names within Hollywood. Per the report, multiple discussions have already taken place regarding the possibility of bringing the story to the big screen.

Even more interesting, sources claim that a major A-list production company is already interested in becoming involved if the project moves forward.

The Hart family story has long been viewed as one of the most compelling in professional wrestling history, featuring the rise of the iconic Hart Dungeon, the success of Bret Hart and Owen Hart, the family’s influence on the business, and the personal tragedies that surrounded them over the years.

Nattie herself has publicly spoken about wanting to see the project happen during various media appearances in recent years.

If the film eventually gets greenlit, it would mark another major wrestling-related story receiving the Hollywood treatment amid wrestling’s continued crossover success in mainstream entertainment.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)