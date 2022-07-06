WWE executives reportedly received an internal memo touting the success of Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE executives received an update this week, touting the following highlights:

* Saturday’s MITB event was the most-viewed Money In the Bank event in history

* Saturday’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena drew the second-highest gate in Money In the Bank history

* Merchandise sales were up 95% from the 2021 Money In the Bank event, which is the highest in event history

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.