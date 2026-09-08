Malakai Black went to extraordinary lengths to ensure he made his scheduled appearances for PROGRESS Wrestling this past weekend.

Black captured the PROGRESS World Championship by defeating Cara Noir during the Odyssey Tour stop at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on September 6.

Following the match, the former WWE and AEW star revealed that he encountered significant travel issues on his way to England and ultimately spent $5,000 on a replacement flight.

According to a report, PROGRESS management was unaware of the situation until Black addressed it during his post-match promo. Black handled the travel problems himself and absorbed the financial cost rather than placing the burden on the promotion.

Black was also dealing with devastating personal news before the match. He reportedly learned just 45 minutes before entering the ring that his close friend Andy Williams, known professionally as The Butcher, had passed away.

PROGRESS officials described Black as “a dream to work with” and called the performance he delivered less than an hour after receiving the news “f*cking incredible.”

Black is scheduled to defend his newly won championship when he returns for PROGRESS Wrestling’s When September Ends event later this month at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

AND NEW!! MALAKAI BLACK HAS WON THE PROGRESS MEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!#ProgressWrestling pic.twitter.com/wQkAmKZgOz — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 6, 2026