Mark Briscoe is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury, although further details regarding the issue have yet to be confirmed.

Briscoe challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite but came up short in the title bout. During Thursday’s episode of Collision, commentary and a backstage segment indicated that Briscoe had suffered an injury that could keep him sidelined for an extended period.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the injury is legitimate, although there is currently no word on the nature of the injury or how long Briscoe is expected to be out of action.

“Not sure what the injury is, but Mark Briscoe injury is legit,” Alvarez writes. “All the best to him.”

A backstage promo later aired on Collision featuring Briscoe’s Conglomeration stablemates, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, reflecting on the group’s recent momentum. The trio referenced their victory in the Death’s Door steel cage match at Forbidden Door before addressing Briscoe’s status following his AEW World Title opportunity.

“That steel cage match was crazy. We got the job done, and Mark did get his championship title shot at Dynamite, but it didn’t really work out,” Cassidy said.

O’Reilly then acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Briscoe’s recovery.

“Because of his injuries, we don’t know when we’re going to see Mark again,” O’Reilly added.

The Conglomeration also noted during the segment that they remain unsure when Tomohiro Ishii will be able to return, while indicating that Willow Nightingale is expected back in the near future.