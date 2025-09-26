This week’s episode of WWE NXT featured the official kickoff of the ongoing TNA invasion storyline, and one of the surprise names involved was a familiar face to longtime WWE fans.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) appeared during the closing moments of the September 23rd NXT on CW broadcast, marking his first appearance on WWE television in over five years.

Cardona, who has openly stated in the past that he would be open to a WWE return, hadn’t been seen on WWE programming since his 2020 release.

Interestingly, Cardona’s involvement may not be as complicated as some might assume.

According to one source, Cardona is currently not under contract with TNA, despite having been active for the promotion since returning earlier this year.

While he had previously exited TNA after the company shifted away from working with unsigned talent a few years back, that policy has since changed, leaving the door open for appearances like Tuesday’s NXT cameo.

In a semi-related note, John Cena stirred up social media speculation earlier this week after posting a photo of Cardona inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. to his Instagram account.

The post, which came during the TNA invasion of NXT, added even more fuel to the buzz surrounding Cardona’s status and potential role in the ongoing crossover.

