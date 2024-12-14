– AJ Styles was spotted backstage at last night’s TNA tapings, which took place near his hometown. While he wasn’t wearing a cast, boot, or using crutches, and wasn’t limping, he mentioned he still isn’t at 100 percent.

– Jade Cargill remains sidelined due to legitimate reasons, as previously reported. For an update on what she has been doing with her time off from WWE, click here.

– For those curious, Michael Hayes has resumed working on the Bloodline segments since his return.

– Regarding the rumor that WWE rejected the idea of a Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona mixed tag match, sources indicated it was merely “a momentary thought and nothing more.”

– Michael Kirshenbaum was credited as the writer for the Bloodline segment, while Cristian Scovell was listed as the writer for the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens segment.

– A full list of producers for matches and segments on SmackDown this week can be found here.

– WWE has brought in some extras for Saturday Night’s Main Event and for content being filmed at WWE HQ this Wednesday.

