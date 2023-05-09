The Maximum Male Models’ ma.çé & mån.sôör apparently have supporters within WWE.

Mace and Mansoor have not worked many TV matches in recent months, but a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that the two have received a positive backstage response during recent live events.

It was noted that there is a behind-the-scenes hope that Mace and Mansoor will see their character work pick up steam with the live crowds.

Mace, Mansoor and Maxxine Dupri were all drafted to stay on RAW in the WWE Draft last week. Maxxine has been on RAW for the past two episodes, with no sign of Mace and Mansoor.

Mace and Mansoor have not worked a standard tag team match on a main TV show since losing to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the January 20 SmackDown. They then took a loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the March 9 edition of WWE Main Event, and they competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown. While off TV for the most part, Mace and Mansoor have worked numerous non-televised live events in recent months. They took losses to Hit Row at December shows, came up short against Braun Strowman and Ricochet at March shows, and most recently took losses to Alpha Academy on the April tour of Europe.

The Maximum Male Models stable began in April 2022 on SmackDown, but they were moved to RAW this past February, just a few months after LA Knight left the group in late September, known then as their leader Max Dupri, brother to Maxxine. The storyline was said to be a “pet project” of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while he was still leading creative, before he temporarily “retired” in the summer of 2022.

