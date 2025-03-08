Meiko Satomura participated in a photoshoot with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Fightful Select has shared an update on Satomura’s presence at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The report states that Satomura will be at NXT Roadblock 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, in New York City. Whether she will play a role in the show remains unclear, but Giulia’s NXT title match against Stephanie Vauqer is expected to headline the event.

Satomura last appeared at NXT at Roadblock 2023. She is approaching her in-ring retirement, with her final match planned for April 29 with Sendai Girls.

After finishing up her remaining matches in the UK, Satomura turned down multiple booking requests from indie wrestling promotions.

Satomura is also expected to appear at TJPW on Friday, March 14, following NXT Roadblock 2025.