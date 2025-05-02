There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Mercedes Moné and whether she holds any level of creative control in AEW since making her debut with the company.

The chatter tends to spike each time Moné secures a victory—whether it’s against an established name, a rising talent, or a rarely featured international star. This has led to ongoing, and largely baseless, rumors that the former IWGP Women’s Champion is calling her own shots when it comes to match outcomes.

However, that narrative doesn’t hold up behind the scenes.

Multiple sources within both AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have dismissed the idea that Moné has creative control over her booking. In fact, those close to the situation say they’ve never heard of such a clause in her contract. One individual familiar with plans in both companies noted that there hasn’t even been a conversation about her refusing to lose—because losing simply hasn’t been part of the current plans. Both AEW and NJPW are reportedly committed to giving Moné a strong push.

Some within the companies believe the talk about creative control is more tied to Moné’s on-screen persona than reality.

Additionally, it was pointed out that Moné has demonstrated a willingness to do what’s best for a match, even under difficult circumstances. One source recalled her 2023 bout against Willow Nightingale in NJPW, where Moné reportedly altered the match finish on the fly after suffering an injury—opting to take the loss rather than compromise the contest.

(H/T: Fightful Select)