Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month when she attacked IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

This was done to set up their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18. It will be Mone’s first match since May 2022.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mone will also work NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8th from the Ryogoku Sumo Hall and the STARDOM show at the Yokohama Arena on April 23.

Meltzer didn’t provide details on her opponent.