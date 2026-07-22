Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight in the main event of this Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

The title bout was put in place after Omega captured the AEW World Championship from MJF, with MJF expected to take some time away from AEW television. Despite that, new details indicate the former champion still had a significant influence on the creative direction leading into Redemption.

According to a new report, MJF was a major creative advocate for the idea of having the reigning TNT Champion challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship. While the concept wasn’t specifically tied to Kevin Knight from the outset, MJF reportedly supported Knight being the one to receive the opportunity.

The report also noted that MJF was in favor of Knight joining the Don Callis Family, a move that has become part of Knight’s recent AEW storyline.

AEW Redemption takes place this Sunday from Monteal, Quebec, Canada. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)