Why Kenny Omega vs. MJF was moved from AEW Redemption to Dynamite: Beach Break has reportedly been revealed.

Kenny Omega captured the AEW World Championship from MJF on the July 8 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite in a high-stakes main event. The match included a stipulation that, had Omega lost, he would never again be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

According to the July 13 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the bout was originally slated to headline AEW Redemption on July 26 in Montreal before plans changed and the title match was shifted to television.

Dave Meltzer explained that the original concept centered around Omega getting one final opportunity to win the championship in his home country after suffering two major losses.

“This match, and stipulation, where if Omega lost he could never challenge for the AEW title again for the rest of his career, was the plan for the 7/26 Redemption show in Montreal,” Meltzer wrote. “The idea was Canada and the name of the show was Omega getting his last shot after two high-profile losses.”

Meltzer added that he was told MJF is believed to have been the one who pushed for the match to be moved from pay-per-view to Dynamite, although no explanation was given for the decision.

“It was pushed, believed to be by MJF, to get it moved to television,” he continued. “I was not given a reason why, but it doesn’t matter where the suggestion came from, that’s a major change and Tony Khan approved of it. So he must feel he’s got something PPV worthy for Montreal on 7/26.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.