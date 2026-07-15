MJF may be taking some time away from AEW television following the end of his latest reign as AEW World Champion.

The former champion dropped the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, the title match was originally scheduled for the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view before AEW opted to move it to television.

With MJF no longer heading into Redemption as champion, questions naturally arose regarding his role on the card. According to what we’ve learned, there have been indications that MJF could be off AEW television for a period of time following the title loss.

While nothing has been confirmed and no timetable was provided, those we spoke with still expect MJF to be involved in AEW All In in some capacity. However, exactly what that role will be remains unclear at this time.

It was also reported yesterday that Kevin Knight is being considered for an AEW World Championship opportunity at AEW Redemption following the decision to move Omega vs. MJF to television.

(H/T: Fightful Select)