Despite dropping the AEW World Heavyweight Championship last week, MJF isn’t disappearing from the spotlight anytime soon.

Sources within AEW indicate that there has been significant internal praise for MJF’s recent media appearances, with many in the company reportedly pleased with how he has represented the brand in recent weeks.

That momentum is expected to carry over onto television. A previous report from Self Made PW stating that MJF is planned for next month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is said to be accurate, further confirming that he remains a key figure in the promotion’s immediate plans.

And it doesn’t stop there.

We’re told MJF is already factored into AEW creative storylines well into the summer, signaling that his presence will continue to be a focal point on programming in the months ahead.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

(H/T: Fightful Select)