According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is talk of Major League Wrestling getting a new media rights deal, with the current word being that it would potentially kick-in this fall.

Reports are that the potential deal could always fall through, but that MLW will most likely want to do a big kick-off event to start their new partnership off on the right foot. It is added that the promotion canceled their July 16th show in Cicero Illinois because of this new deal and didn’t want to tape again until it started.

However, MLW has since announced their “FURY ROAD” event for August 27th, which will be their debut in El Paso, Texas. At this time it is not known who their new media rights partner could be.

