Last summer Major League Wrestling expanded their distribution partnerships by pairing up with the sports-based streaming service DAZN, which airs their content in the United States and some regions outside the country.

According to Fightful Select, the relationship between the two is said to be very strong, with word being that DAZN has even floated an idea of the promotion running an event in Hawaii. The report also adds that if such an event were to take place MLW is confident they could run in conjunction with Dragon Gate and form a supercard between the two promotions. However, that is contingent on the ability to gain work visas for the talents, who would all most likely be traveling from Japan.

Stay tuned.

