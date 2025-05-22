WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is officially set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

This announcement follows news that the city will no longer host WrestleMania 42, though it is expected to host a future edition of the event at an unspecified date.

A major six-man tag team match featuring John Cena, Travis Scott, and Logan Paul against the presumed team of Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso was originally pitched for Money in the Bank 2025.

As previously reported, Travis Scott is expected to make his return to WWE at the June 7 pay-per-view event in Inglewood, California.

In other news, the WWE 24/7 Championship celebrates its sixth anniversary today, May 22, 2025.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie’s Places, Triple H commented on his retirement announcement at WrestleMania 38. He said,

“The moment in Dallas (at WrestleMania 38), Vince (McMahon) asked me to go open the show. The idea of going and putting my boots in the ring was not what he had in mind. Like, ‘Why do you wanna — I gotta’ open the show with a downer,’ and I said, ‘I don’t see it as a downer. I see it as kind of a triumphant moment. I’m back.“

According to the official “Queen of the Ring” Twitter account, Charlotte Flair was initially cast to portray June Byers in the film. She also played a role in training Emily Bett Rickards for her portrayal of Mildred Burke.

However, the account alleges that Vince McMahon personally removed Flair from the project, citing the film’s status as a small independent production rather than a major studio release.

As a result, the role of June Byers was ultimately played by Kamille.

Additionally, on May 17, the “Queen of the Ring” account claimed that WWE blocked the film from advertising during episodes of WWE Raw.

The incredible Charlotte Flair training with our lead Emily at OVW in the days leading up to the start of filming. WWE Studios had submitted her for the movie and she was originally cast as June Byers, but we were told Vince McMahon then personally pulled her out- (more below) pic.twitter.com/4JcscuOkxj — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 22, 2025