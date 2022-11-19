Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY was reportedly sold out for last night’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event.

A new report from PWInsider adds that there’s no word yet on actual attendance, but it was noted that the venue was completely sold out, and they were able to sell some standing-room tickets for fans who were able to get into the venue. The venue usually has a capacity of 2,000 people, but that may change with a setup for pro wrestling.

It was also noted that backstage morale at Over Drive was way up when word came in about the numbers for Thursday’s go-home show on AXS. You can click here for the full ratings report. The sell-out crowd added to the morale being up.

For those who missed it, you can click here for video and details on how Over Drive ended to set up the Hard To Kill main event.

