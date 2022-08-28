It’s been a few weeks since Triple H took over WWE creative following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company.

For years, there had been the belief that McMahon was out of touch.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the mood among the wrestlers in WWE has been great and the current feeling is the company has backed up that previous belief.

“I think that we’re starting to learn, it really hit me…was that it really hit that Vince really was a hindrance,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “People sort of speculated and everything but when you see the difference in the mood over there. I think it’s a better product. For the most part, and there are exceptions there too because there’s people who are close to Vince but for the most part, the talent is very happy because a lot of the weird Vince-isms are gone that didn’t need to be there. A lot of the weird stupidity is out the window.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co