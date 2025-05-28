Another update has surfaced regarding next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The official dates for WrestleMania 42, scheduled to take place next year in Las Vegas, Nevada, are reportedly still not set in stone.

Rumors suggest that WWE has been eyeing specific dates for the massive event, but Allegiant Stadium — the expected venue — is already booked by a major act during that timeframe.

The act in question is reportedly unwilling to reschedule, which has created a scheduling conflict. As a result, WWE has been unable to finalize or announce the dates for WrestleMania 42 at this time.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding WWE’s plans for next year’s WrestleMania 42 special event.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)