– Jade Cargill was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. this week. She actually participated in the regular classes at the WWE PC as she continues to prepare for her WWE TV return, which is coming soon.

– WWE edited out the late kickout from Finn Balor in the Seth Rollins match from replays of WWE Raw this week.

– WWE originally had Trish Stratus accompanying Tiffany Stratton in her segment and match on SmackDown.

– While WWE deleted the Nick Aldis social media video announcing matches for SmackDown on Friday, most still ended up happening, outside of a few slight adjustments, including Naomi vs. Liv Morgan in particular, which at one point was believed to be completely removed from the lineup.

– The Zelina vignette was originally listed as an Alexa Bliss vignette in the run sheet for the show, but ended up airing later instead. WWE has made a number of vignettes like the Zelina one for talents who have switched brands.

– The following are the producers for the February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA:

* WWE Speed: Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae: Nick Aldis

* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss

* LA Knight & R-Truth vs. Miz & Carmelo Hayes: Shane Helms

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae: TJ Wilson

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan: Kenny Dykstra

* The Rock and Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes

* DIY vs. Pretty Deadly: Shawn Daivari & Nick Aldis

* Braun Strowman & Damian Priest vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble

