AEW and Stardom officials have had talks about including the Japanese women’s wrestling promotion in the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there have been some hurdles in the talks, but they have discussed doing a Stardom wrestler vs. AEW World Women’s Champion Toni Storm.

It was noted that one of the main talking points has been which Stardom talents would be available to work Forbidden Door as Stardom has their own show that same weekend. There have been discussions on how to make this work, and AEW officials are hopeful they can pull it off.

There were similar conversations between AEW and Stardom in 2022, but the only women’s bout on the Forbidden Door I card saw then-champion Thunder Rosa retain over Storm.

Stardom is owned by NJPW parent company Bushiroad.

