TNA’s blockbuster move to AMC is already reshaping the business side of the company, with a massive wave of contract activity now hitting the table.

The promotion officially announced its biggest TV deal in more than a decade this week, confirming that TNA will launch on AMC beginning Thursday, January 15.

And with the new platform locked in, the focus behind the scenes has shifted to one urgent priority: talent retention.

Over the next month, TNA faces a crowded slate of contracts coming due. Names on the list include The Rascalz, Steve Maclin, AJ Francis, Jake Something, Jody Threat, and Mustafa Ali, all of whom had deals set to expire within a tight window.

Some wrestlers have already opened negotiations. Others? Not so much.

The Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration, saw their contracts expire immediately following Bound For Glory, as did Cedric Alexander. Meanwhile, wrestlers like Rich Swann and Matt Cardona have continued working without formal long-term agreements since arriving in the company.

More discussions are expected to take place in the coming days as TNA looks to lock down key members of its roster ahead of the AMC debut.

A few talents have even indicated they intentionally waited for the TV deal announcement before engaging in serious talks.

At the same time, the company has been exploring potential additions.

Bear Bronson is among the names TNA has shown interest in as they evaluate fresh signings to bolster the revamped lineup. There are said to be other specific names they’ve got their sights set on potentially acquiring, or making a play to acquire soon.

(H/T: Fightful Select)