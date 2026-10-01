WWE appears to have significant plans to expand AAA’s presence in the merchandise and collectibles market.

Several new licensing agreements involving the AAA brand have reportedly either recently begun or are scheduled to launch in the near future.

AAA products have already been revealed for the QuBee fidget toy and Big Shots collectible lines, but additional partnerships are reportedly on the way.

AAA talent is expected to be included in upcoming Topps trading card sets and Funko Pop releases. Wrestlers from the promotion are also reportedly slated to be featured in the next WWE 2K video game release in 2027.

The licensing push comes amid reports that AAA could also land a new television agreement beginning in 2027.

WWE acquired AAA earlier this year and has increasingly integrated the Mexican promotion into its broader operation.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)