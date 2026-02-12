WWE is reportedly taking internal steps to address WrestleMania ticket sales as the company looks to build additional momentum heading into its two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year in “Sin City.”

A multi-department meeting was held on February 11 to discuss ticket movement for WrestleMania 42, which is currently tracking lower than expected. During the meeting, various departments were tasked with developing promotional efforts and new strategies aimed at driving sales and increasing overall buzz in the weeks leading up to the show.

As noted, there have been reports regarding internal criticism aimed at Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque for how he initially reacted to this news.

At this time, WWE is said to be maintaining its current ticket pricing structure for WrestleMania 42, with no immediate changes planned.

As of last week, approximately 36,000 tickets had been distributed for each night of WrestleMania. By comparison, last year’s event ultimately saw between 56,000 and 60,000 tickets distributed per night. At the same point on the calendar in 2025, ticket sales were roughly 10,000 ahead per night compared to this year’s pace.

In a related development, WWE has also reportedly been enforcing restrictions on WrestleMania watch parties within a 50-mile radius of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. heading into WrestleMania 42 this April. The policy has led to frustration among some local establishments, particularly given that the city paid a site fee to host the event with the expectation of generating increased tourism and related business activity.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WWE WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

MORE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NEWS: Interesting Name From WWE’s Past Teases Surprise Return At WrestleMania 42 …

New Vignette about the WrestleMania sign. I love video packages like this!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Rr0rtlRWCg — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 31, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)