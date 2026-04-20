A chaotic scene reportedly unfolded behind the scenes following WWE WrestleMania 42, with multiple incidents involving talent and fans surfacing in the days after the event.

As previously noted, a clip began circulating online showing CM Punk grabbing and tossing a fan’s phone. The individual appeared to be filming a private moment between Bayley and AJ Lee as the two embraced and said their goodbyes.

But according to one source, that situation was far from the only issue at the hotel.

The report indicates that earlier in the night, Damian Priest had to intervene when a group of fans began swarming a female WWE talent in search of autographs and photos. In another alarming moment, a WWE referee was nearly knocked down as a crowd gathered and pushed forward.

Not good.

Concerns about security at the hotel were said to be high throughout WrestleMania week. Due to the hotel’s connection to a casino, fans were able to freely gather in key areas, including near elevators and throughout the lobby, often waiting for WWE stars to pass by.

This reportedly led to multiple situations where talents were overwhelmed by fans, with little to no visible security presence.

Names like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were specifically mentioned as being among those repeatedly approached and hounded during their stay.

The situation has raised questions internally about safety measures for WWE talent during major event weekends.

As seen below, CM Punk also had issues with fans this past weekend.

CM Punk smacked down a fan’s phone last night. The man was said to be filming Bayley as she was hugging someone in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel. (🎥: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/42IHgHvakG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 20, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)