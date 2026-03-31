Another name is about to hit the open market.

An AEW and ROH talent is officially set to become a free agent at midnight, as Lady Frost’s contract with the company is scheduled to expire on April 1.

This move has reportedly been expected for quite some time.

Earlier reports had already indicated that her deal would be coming up, and that timeline was reaffirmed again today, confirming that she will indeed be free to explore other opportunities once the clock strikes midnight.

Notably, there is already interest in the former AEW and ROH performer, with multiple companies said to be keeping an eye on her availability.

A veteran of multiple promotions, Lady Frost brings a diverse résumé to the table. Along with her runs in AEW and ROH, she has also competed in TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and the NWA, in addition to making an appearance in a WWE match.

We’ll have to see where she lands next.

As always, we’ll keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)