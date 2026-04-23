WWE SmackDown may be on the verge of a notable presentation shift behind the scenes.

There are internal discussions taking place regarding a potential refresh to the way the blue brand is presented on television, suggesting WWE is at least exploring some changes to its weekly product look and feel.

Part of those conversations reportedly include talent movement ideas, with names such as Jacy Jayne and Rey Mysterio being mentioned as possible additions who could factor into the brand’s direction moving forward.

Despite those potential adjustments, the core presentation elements of SmackDown are expected to stay consistent.

The show’s theme music, logo, and overall set design are all believed to be remaining in place for the foreseeable future.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)