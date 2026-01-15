Powerhouse Hobbs’ future is very much in flux as his AEW contract reaches its expiration point.

Hobbs’ deal with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Negotiations between Hobbs and AEW have been ongoing for several months, with the company reportedly making a significant offer in an effort to keep him in the fold.

His final AEW appearance for now came during Wednesday night’s AEW Collision tapings following Dynamite. Hobbs teamed with The Opps in a losing effort against Hangman Page and JetSpeed, dropping the AEW Trios Championships.

That match is scheduled to air this Saturday as part of the AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage special at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max. For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Spoilers For January 17, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Despite AEW’s push to retain him, sources within WWE indicate that Hobbs is expected to join the company. With his AEW contract expiring this week, he is contractually eligible to sign elsewhere immediately.

WWE has reportedly maintained interest in Hobbs for quite some time and believes he is headed their way, barring any major unforeseen developments.

Those close to the situation note that while AEW’s offer was described as “huge,” Hobbs ultimately wanted to explore his options outside the company.

Importantly, Hobbs is said to be leaving AEW on good terms, with no hard feelings on either side.

Rumors of a potential WWE move had been quietly circulating for months, though there had reportedly been no direct contact at that stage.

WWE interest in Hobbs also dates back a couple of years, when Dan Ventrelle was overseeing talent relations, though Hobbs ultimately chose to remain with AEW at that time.

Powerhouse Hobbs is a former TNT Champion in AEW, in addition to being a former AEW Trios Champion as part of The Opps.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Planning Character Shift For Cody Rhodes

(H/T: Fightful Select)