AEW’s 2025 Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite is officially in the books, and as expected, the annual violence-filled spectacle left several stars with bumps, bruises, and a few battle scars to take home with them.

Following the event on Wednesday night, November 12, 2025, live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, word began to circulate regarding the condition of several wrestlers who competed in both the Men’s and Women’s Blood & Guts matches, as well as the physical Falls Count Anywhere bout that saw AEW World Champion Hangman Page go to war with Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps.

According to one source, Jamie Hayter “got a little banged up” during the Women’s Blood & Guts opener and may have chipped several teeth.

The source described Hayter as being “as bad ass as you would expect,” given how hard-hitting the match turned out to be.

Skye Blue, who bled heavily during the same match, was said to be okay afterward despite the significant blood loss.

In the case of Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs, no serious injuries were reported following their wild Falls Count Anywhere battle.

Both men were said to be sore but otherwise fine coming out of the match, with everything pretty much going as planned.

Fewer talent than usual traveled in for the Blood & Guts broadcast, as the show featured only three matches and AEW Collision will air live this weekend rather than being taped immediately after AEW Dynamite, which is typically the case.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the injury status of those involved in the Men’s Blood & Guts main event, which was a brutal encounter that included broken glass, a fire table spot involving Darby Allin, and several other dangerous moments that could have very well resulted in some injuries.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of the wrestlers who competed in the 2025 AEW Blood & Guts matches continue to surface.

For those who missed this week's show, fear not, as you can check out our very detailed AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results 11/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

