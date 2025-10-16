With the WWE injury bug hitting the main roster in recent weeks and months, there seems to be a void right now that needs filled on the WWE SmackDown show.

According to recent internal discussions within WWE, this appears to be something that they are fully aware of, and in fact, are actually already in the process of planning to rectify.

One source is reporting that WWE is looking at a potential move for multiple WWE NXT Superstars in the near future, with some names moving from the developmental brand on Tuesday nights to potential spots on the red brand on Friday nights.

The report states that fans can “expect to see some call ups to the SmackDown roster,” and when detailing the timeframe surrounding the potential move, stated that it is expected “sooner rather than later.”

WWE is looking to fill the gaps left by recent injuries that have plagued the blue brand talent roster, and in an overall attempt to help “freshen up the product.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding potential WWE NXT call-ups to the WWE main roster via the WWE Monday Night Raw brand continue to surface.

This Friday night’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program was originally scheduled to feature “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu taking on “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre in a grudge match that had been brewing for a couple of weeks since Fatu’s return from an injury hiatus, however it appears that Fatu is injured. In fact, as we reported earlier today, Jacob Fatu may be out well into 2026 due to the injury.

At this time, WWE has not made any official announcement regarding Fatu’s status for the 10/17 SmackDown show, or any potential adjustments to ongoing creative plans.

Fatu’s most recent in-ring appearance came during a dark match on September 12, with his last televised appearance taking place on the September 26 episode of SmackDown, where he confronted McIntyre. Prior to that, Fatu had been off television since August 15.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)