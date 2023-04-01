Former WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is currently backstage for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Naomi has been in town for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that she attended tonight’s ROH pay-per-view, and watched Yuka Sakazaki’s loss to ROH Women’s World Champion Athena up-close.

Naomi recently confirmed she is no longer with WWE, and then filed to trademark her new post-WWE ring name.

It’s interesting to note that WWE still has Naomi listed as a SmackDown Superstar as of this writing. WWE officials were hopeful that they would be able to keep Naomi signed as of a few months ago, but she is now moving on from the company she first signed with in August 2009, and where she met her husband, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

