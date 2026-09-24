Netflix was reportedly very pleased with WWE Raw’s performance from Mexico City earlier this month.

The September 14 episode of WWE Raw reportedly generated three million viewers, a figure WWE was said to be extremely happy with considering the show aired opposite the opening week of NFL Monday Night Football.

Netflix was also said to be particularly enthusiastic about the numbers coming out of the Mexico City broadcast.

Following that performance, the streaming service is reportedly eager for WWE to feature bigger names and marquee matches on Raw more regularly as it looks to build on the momentum generated by the Mexico City show.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)