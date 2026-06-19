Tiffany Stratton appears to be headed for a title defense at WWE Night of Champions.

With Stratton recently being added to the official promotional poster for the upcoming premium live event, plans are reportedly in place for her to defend the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The rivalry between Stratton and Cargill has continued to escalate in recent weeks on SmackDown, with Chelsea Green aligning herself with Stratton in an effort to counteract Cargill’s alliance with Michin and B-Fab.

That tension boiled over on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Following a tag team loss by Stratton and Green to Michin and B-Fab, Cargill joined her allies in launching a three-on-one assault that left the Women’s United States Champion laid out.

The reported championship match comes as WWE has made a notable change to its Night of Champions marketing materials. The original event poster featured Rhea Ripley, but she has since been removed due to the knee injury she is currently dealing with.

In Ripley’s place, Stratton now joins a lineup of featured stars that includes Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and United States Champion Trick Williams.

If current plans hold, Stratton and Cargill’s heated rivalry will culminate with the Women’s United States Championship on the line at the June 27 premium live event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions Results coverage.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)