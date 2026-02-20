Another WWE name change has surfaced following the company’s latest round of trademark filings.

As previously reported, WWE filed several new trademarks on Wednesday, February 18, including WWE Eras Collide, WWE Generations, and WWE Domination for video game-related purposes. Along with those event-style titles, the company also secured the names Tristan Angels and Dorian Van Dux.

Now, one of those mystery identities has been clarified.

Back in October 2025, WWE NXT introduced a new recruiting class that included Nathaniel Cranton, who had previously competed under the name Nathan Angel on the independent scene. After signing with WWE, Cranton began working NXT live events under his real name.

That has officially changed.

Cranton is now going by Tristan Angels, with the new ring name already reflected across his social media platforms. The shift confirms WWE’s intentions to repackage him under a fresh identity as he continues developing within the NXT system.

As for Dorian Van Dux, that remains a mystery for now.

Cranton was part of the same signing class that featured Cyril Coquerelle, known internationally as Aigle Blanc, who now competes in NXT as Elio LeFleur. Mike Derudder was also included in that group. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether one of those talents will assume the Dorian Van Dux name or if it is earmarked for someone else entirely.