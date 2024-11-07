A new member of The Bloodline could be coming in the future.

Last year, it was announced that Lance A’noai and MLW had parted ways. Following his departure, A’noai made it clear that he wanted to join WWE.

On November 7, the Twitter page of MuscleManMalcolm posted a photo of Lance A’noai in an NXT outfit at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

According to a report from Fightful Select, multiple sources have confirmed that A’noai signed with WWE over the summer. However, he’s been sidelined with an injury.

It was added that he isn’t currently planned for any creative within NXT or the main roster, but he is signed with the company.