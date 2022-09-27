New WWE title belt designs have been rumored for some time, and word now is that WWE has multiple changes in the works.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished, and WWE is currently in possession of those belts.

Championship belt maker and “Human Belt Encyclopedia” Belt Fan Dan recently noted on Twitter that new belts for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are to feature the existing design, but with dual plates, a black strap, and a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. Dan also said WWE has the old, never-used tag team title belts, which are in the style of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but with colored straps. It was also noted that women’s title belts will be getting colored backing soon, but it wasn’t clear if this is for the singles titles or the tag team titles.

There’s no word yet on when the new belts will be revealed, but it was noted that the new designs were already in the works before the recent regime change. However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H isn’t shy about changing things, and he has accelerated some of the changes.

There’s also been talk of additional cosmetic changes to various parts of WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. The NXT logo was recently changed, and it’s rumored that the setup at the WWE Performance Center arena will be changed, possibly to be revealed on next week’s live episode.

This new report also mentioned that WWE talents are personally in favor of some changes to the current title belts. It was said that some of the talents prefer Velcro over snaps on the belt as the Velcro helps them when they need to attach the belt quickly, but cosmetically the Velcro looks bad.

