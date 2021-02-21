AEW’s recently released another batch of Unrivaled Action Figures, with some repeated names like Cody Rhodes getting multiple alternate options.

According to Fightful Select, a bigger variety of names will eventually be added to the collection in the future, as virtually all stars were scanned back at the 2019 ALL OUT pay per view. This is also true of titles, with the report mentioning that nearly all talent had their own custom plates made back in 2019.

The publication adds that AEW has informed them that the next wave has already been planned out.

Stay tuned.