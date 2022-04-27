WWE is reportedly planning to run more stadium shows in 2023 and beyond.

A new report from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian notes that WWE has a goal to make more stadium shows the new norm. This idea reportedly comes from WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and is his approach to running Premium Live Events.

“The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having live attendance over 15k. The event doesn’t have to be a sell-out of 50k+ but now you have room to do 20-35k shows more often leading to much higher revenue & higher level of excitement for the event,” the report noted.

The 2022 WWE schedule will have had 8 stadium shows – Royal Rumble was held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis; Elimination Chamber was held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia; WrestleMania 38 Night One and Night Two were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington; Money In the Bank is scheduled for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2; SummerSlam is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville; the WWE UK PLE is scheduled for September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff; and the return to Saudi Arabia, believed to be WWE TLC, is scheduled for some time between September and early November.

WWE only had 3 stadium shows in 2021, but that schedule was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They already have two stadium shows scheduled for 2023 – WrestleMania 39 Night One and Night two, set for April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood.

Stay tuned for more.

