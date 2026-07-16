Nikki Bella could be one step closer to making her WWE return.

According to a source, Bella’s name has resurfaced in WWE creative discussions over the past several weeks, marking the first time she has reportedly been brought up internally since WrestleMania.

Bella had originally been scheduled to compete at WrestleMania before being forced to miss the event. Her absence led to the returning Paige stepping into her spot, teaming with Brie Bella to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The fact that Bella is once again being discussed creatively is said to be a positive sign that her return to WWE television may not be too far off.

In the meantime, Brie Bella and Paige are set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against Fatal Influence at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

With WWE SummerSlam 2026 just weeks away, the annual premium live event is also viewed as a potential landing spot for Nikki Bella’s long-awaited return.

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