Although WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been noticeably absent from television since her last appearance at Clash in Paris, it doesn’t appear that her current WWE run has come to an end just yet.

Bella last competed at the Paris pay-per-view event, where she went one-on-one with Becky Lynch in a featured bout that marked her first major televised match since her June comeback. Despite not being factored into ongoing storylines since then, new details suggest that WWE still plans to utilize her moving forward—albeit on a limited basis.

According to a recent Fightful Select Q&A, those within WWE still expect Nikki to remain involved with the company “for a while.” The report noted that Bella’s current arrangement was never intended to be a full-time return. Instead, she’s been expected to “pop up here and there” for special appearances, one-off storylines, and short-term programs designed around marquee events.

Bella’s latest run officially began on the June 7 episode of RAW, when she made her surprise return to WWE programming. Since then, she’s appeared sporadically on television but has not been involved in any long-term creative angles.

While Bella was reportedly not included in creative discussions for Crown Jewel, sources indicated that WWE does have future plans for her in a more occasional capacity. The company intends to continue featuring her in select appearances moving forward, similar to how Trish Stratus has been utilized in recent years.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Nikki Bella is next scheduled to appear on WWE programming, but internally, the belief is that fans haven’t seen the last of the former Divas Champion just yet.