There were several pitches made for the recent Men’s Royal Rumble Match that didn’t end up happening, and changes that WWE officials made to the match, according to Fightful Select.

The match was originally laid out to have Ricochet come out late in the match, but that was changed. He ended up entering at #12 and lasting 11:37 before being the 10th elimination at the hands of Kane. He did not land any eliminations of his own.

Another Rumble pitch had RETRIBUTION members posted up at ringside, with one member on three different sides of the ring causing mayhem. That obviously didn’t happen, but similar ringside angles with Omos did. Omos ended up eliminating WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and Rey Mysterio.

It ended up that Mustafa Ali was the only RETRIBUTION member to appear in the match. He entered at #4 and lasted 13:18 before being the 4th elimination, at the hands of WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. Ali did eliminate Xavier Woods.

It was previously reported that RETRIBUTION member Reckoning was booked for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match but she was unable to make it, likely due to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The decision was then made to put Toni Storm in the match as her replacement.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.