Last Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther retaining the title over Shinsuke Nakamura, indicating that the push of the former WALTER is continuing.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that those in power after the July 4 RAW episode, presumably Vince McMahon, soured on Gunther for “whatever ridiculous reason.” The July 4 RAW saw Gunther defeat R-Truth in a non-title match.

There’s no word yet on exactly why WWE officials were down on Gunther after that special RAW appearance, but there was reportedly a “burial on TV” planned moving forward.

It looks like that burial has been nixed as Gunther has won every TV and live event match since then. In fact, Gunther has won every TV and live event match since his squash match win on the April 8 SmackDown, which came just three nights after he came up short on the April 5 WWE NXT episode against NXT Champion Bron Breakker. That was his final NXT appearance.

WWE had been teasing issues between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, but that angle may have been dropped with this past Friday’s SmackDown.

